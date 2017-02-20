Watch Out Kimmy Cakes! Blac Chyna Is Crushin’ On Kanye

No Boundaries: Blac Chyna Has Her Sights Set On Kanye West

Listen, we already know Blac Chyna has serious boundary issues, but if the latest rumors about her are true — she’s way more cold-blooded than we could have ever guessed. According to OK! Magazine reports Blac Chyna has the hots for Kanye:

An insider tells OK! exclusively, “She’s always found him highly attractive and has told a number of gal pals that she’d sleep with him in a heartbeat.” “For months she’s been cooking up ways to spend more time with him, hoping to make a move when Kim’s not around,” sources tell us.

Wayment… They can’t really be serious. Also, it’s one thing to find someone highly attractive and admit you WOULD sleep with them and entirely something else to actually do it. Would you be surprised if Chyna took things so far with her crush? After all her child is Kanye’s niece.

Still sources for the tabloid say Chyna doesn’t GAF:

“Poor Rob had no idea, he’s been played like a total fool by Chyna, who’s been laughing at him behind his back the whole time they were together and openly going after other men.” “But hitting on Kanye was a low blow even by her standards,” the insider concludes.

Yikes. If you were Kim what would you do? Good thing Kanye doesn’t have Instagram — Chy can’t even send newds to the DM. Of course if she already has Ye’s number none of that matters riiiight?

What do you guys think? Is Chyna ruthless enough to buss it wide open for Yeezus or is this just the rumor mill going HAM?

Hit the flip for photos from Kim and Kanye’s date this weekend.

