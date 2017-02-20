Wiz And Amber’s Son Bash Turns 4 With Celebrity Seed-Studded Superhero Themed Party

Sebastian's costume is by @calicr8! #sebastiantaylorthomaz Happy Birthday Pumpkin 🎃

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Amber Rose’s Son Bash Celebrates Birthday With Other Famous Kids

Sebastian Thomaz runs in some pretty powerful celebrity kid circles. Over the weekend Amber and Wiz threw a superhero themed fourth birthday party for Bash and all kinds of famous folks brought their families for the fun.

Celebrities Blac Chyna and Lamar Odom attend the 4th birthday party of Amber Rose's son Sebastion in Tarzana, CA SplashNews

Besides Amber’s bestie Blac Chyna (who brought her son King Cairo of course) Lamar Odom was also at the event, as were Evelyn Lozada and Kim Porter.

SplashNews

#sebastiantaylorthomaz 😍🙏🏽❤️ photo by @iamkevinwong

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Amber looked adorable in her catwoman costume

A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on

We love the sweet moment between father and son

❤❤❤ #sebastiantaylorthomaz 🎉🎁🎈

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Diddy’s twins D’Lila and Jessie James were there too

Catboy is so cute

Cha cha slide #sebastiantaylorthomaz Happy Birthday 📸 by @iamkevinwong ❤️🙏🏽

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

Bash switched it up and got a Joker face paint job

Lol boys will be boys! Happy birthday Pumpkin! #sebastiantaylorthomaz 📸 by @iamkevinwong

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

    Lol Birdman hands #sebastiantaylorthomaz 😂 photo by @iamkevinwong

    A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

    I can't believe my baby is 4 years old! 😩😍🙏🏽 #sebastiantaylorthomaz 📸 by @iamkevinwong

    A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on

    Celebrating Sebastian's birthday! 🎈🎁🎉 Great seeing you guys! ❤

    A post shared by Evelyn Lozada (@evelynlozada) on

    Milfy moms Kim, Evelyn and Amber posed for a group shot

    My child stalked Spider-Man the entire party 🤦🏽‍♀️😂

    A post shared by Evelyn Lozada (@evelynlozada) on

    Evelyn’s son Leo is getting so big. So cute how he is obsessed with Spiderman!

    Spider-Man 🕷 clearly had his hands full! Happy birthday Sebastian! Thanks for having Leo 🙏🏻❤@amberrose

    A post shared by Evelyn Lozada (@evelynlozada) on

