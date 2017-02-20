Wiz And Amber’s Son Bash Turns 4 With Celebrity Seed-Studded Superhero Themed Party

Sebastian's costume is by @calicr8! #sebastiantaylorthomaz Happy Birthday Pumpkin 🎃 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 20, 2017 at 11:35am PST

Amber Rose’s Son Bash Celebrates Birthday With Other Famous Kids

Sebastian Thomaz runs in some pretty powerful celebrity kid circles. Over the weekend Amber and Wiz threw a superhero themed fourth birthday party for Bash and all kinds of famous folks brought their families for the fun.

Besides Amber’s bestie Blac Chyna (who brought her son King Cairo of course) Lamar Odom was also at the event, as were Evelyn Lozada and Kim Porter.

Hit the flip for more great party flicks

SplashNews