Wiz And Amber’s Son Bash Turns 4 With Celebrity Seed-Studded Superhero Themed Party

Amber Rose’s Son Bash Celebrates Birthday With Other Famous Kids
Sebastian Thomaz runs in some pretty powerful celebrity kid circles. Over the weekend Amber and Wiz threw a superhero themed fourth birthday party for Bash and all kinds of famous folks brought their families for the fun.
Besides Amber’s bestie Blac Chyna (who brought her son King Cairo of course) Lamar Odom was also at the event, as were Evelyn Lozada and Kim Porter.
Amber looked adorable in her catwoman costume
We love the sweet moment between father and son
Diddy’s twins D’Lila and Jessie James were there too
Catboy is so cute
Bash switched it up and got a Joker face paint job
Milfy moms Kim, Evelyn and Amber posed for a group shot
Evelyn’s son Leo is getting so big. So cute how he is obsessed with Spiderman!
