St. Louis Cardinals’ Dexter Fowler Rides For Iranian Wife Against Trump Travel Ban [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 8

Last week, Cardinals’ Dexter Fowler said Pres. Trump’s travel ban was “unfortunate.” Dexter’s wife, Darya, is Iranian and this week Dex stood by his comments when speaking to ESPN. Talking about his previous comments, Dexter says he was just answering a question and the negativity was really unneeded.

Dexter’s wife is said to be curvy… We have a GANG of pics of her. Turn the pages and peep her pics from “The Gram.”

dex4

A very Presidential conversation #FowlerEpstein2020

A post shared by Aliya (@aliyafowler) on

Mama was looking stunning tonight. I don't deserve her. 😍

A post shared by Dexter Fowler (@dexterfowler) on

My World

A post shared by Aliya (@aliyafowler) on

My bestie

A post shared by Aliya (@aliyafowler) on

She comes first. #daryaaliya

A post shared by Aliya (@aliyafowler) on

Squad goals

A post shared by Dexter Fowler (@dexterfowler) on

    Continue Slideshow

    …and really, I like who I'm becoming

    A post shared by Dexter Fowler (@dexterfowler) on

    Instagram

    Video Link & Embed Code
    Link:     https://bossip.com/1477718/st-louis-cardinals-dexter-fowler-stands-up-for-iranian-wife-against-trumps-travel-ban-video/
    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678
    Categories: Bolitics, Entertainment, Instagram

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus