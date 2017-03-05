Positive Images: 20 Inspiring Images White Media Won’t Show You

20 Inspiring Images That You Won’t See On TV

Black history month is over and the struggle to properly portray Black Americans in white media continues.

Celebrities pose with the award for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for "Hidden Figures" backstage at the 48th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena

In the spirit of bringing some positive images to you and yours, we’ve compiled a list of 20 images you won’t find on your favorite Tv channels, or on your explore page.

Flip the script to stay woke!

Congratulations to this beauty who has proved anything is possible!

We’ve seen Kim Kardashian’s  “boxer braids” more times than we’ve seen this image.

Black businesses are nothing new we just don’t learn about them in school.

Why can’t we see these images highlighted in popular news more often?

Proof that we can break any and all barriers.

White media often portrays black families, as broken, addiction ridden, poor households. It’s time we shake those alternative facts with the positive portrayal of black family life!

 

    And they say Black Girl Magic is just a hashtag!

    Black women making history!

    Why haven’t we seen more reporting on this in our popular blogs and entertainment sites?

    Let them know! The youth is the future!

     

    Bet they didn’t teach you that in your text books! 

    Beautiful black fathers.

    This was only 57 years ago. Stay woke! It hasn’t even been 60 years since segregation began in the United States began.

    Attention White Media: Not all black men are absent fathers!

    But equal rights began how long ago? Oh ok!

    A beautiful group of black women on their friend’s wedding day!

    For your information!

