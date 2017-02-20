Savannah State University Becomes First HBCU To Ever Win CheerSport Nationals

#BlackTeamMagic!

Savannah State Wins CheerSport Nationals Competition

During this year’s black history month, a talented sports team flipped and tumbled their way to a huge victory that’s being recognized nationwide.

An all-black cheerleading squad from a historically black institution just made history during an Atlanta, GA competition. The Savannah State Tigers Cheerleading Squad took the top prize at CheerSport Nationals this weekend.

CheerSport is the nation’s largest cheerleading competition. Savannah State’s team originally made their CheerSport debut in 2013 and finished in eighth place in their division.

Now they’re history-making champs and they couldn’t be more excited.

We didn't know we were making history we were just having fun , working hard and making memories 🏆😍 #CHEERSPORT2017 #savannahstate #Champs4L pic.twitter.com/NwCheMDLBy — Gorgeous (@Gemyaaa) February 20, 2017

The team’s skills even got the attention of Gabrielle Union who played a Clover cheerleader in the 2000s hit “Bring It On.”

CheerSport is a competitive cheerleading/dance competition that’s been around since 1993 and has grown to include over 900 teams. Savannah State University is an HBCU located in Savannah, Georgia.

Congrats to Savannah State on their win!

