“Eclipsed” Going From Broadway To The Big Screen

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Lead producer Stephen Byrd, Ava L. Hall, Zainab Jah and Alia Harvey Jones attend the Screening Of Behind The Curtains: Eclipsed at Paramount Screening Room at the Viacom Building on February 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for BET)

Documentary “Behind The Curtain: Eclipsed” Premieres March 1 At 8 p.m. On Centric

The story behind a hit Broadway play about women caught up in the Civil War in Liberia has been made into a documentary.

“Eclipsed” tells the story of a group of women struggling to survive as the “wives” of a warlord during the long-running Liberian Civil War. Written by Danai Gurira and starring Lupita Nyong’o, Akousia Busia and Zainab Jah, “Eclipsed” was the first Broadway play to be directed, written and acted by women of African heritage.

And “Behind The Curtain: Eclipsed” tells the story of what it took to get the play on Broadway.

“These are the stories that we wanted to bring a platform to,” Ava Hall, Vice President, Programming & Brand Advancement at BET International, said at a recent screening of the documentary in New York City.

Eclipsed: Behind the curtain

Broadway theater producers Alia Harvey Jones and Stephen Byrd, who produced both the original play and the documentary, said it was Nyong’o and her roommate at Yale – who was Byrd’s mentee – who encouraged them to take the play on.

“It’s been a wonderful journey,” Byrd said. “After hearing about this incredible play from all these channels, we knew it was our destiny to make this play.”

The three-part documentary shows the civil war’s impact on women – from rape to taking up arms themselves – as well as Gurira’s journey to Liberia to learn more about the conflict and write “Eclipsed.” It also highlight’s the play’s six-year journey to The Great White Way. “Eclipsed” spent 17 weeks on Broadway, and Jones and Byrd confirmed it was now headed for a run in San Francisco.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Actress Akusua Bosia attends the screening of Behind The Curtains: Eclipsed at Paramount Screening Room at the Viacom Building on February 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for BET)

The recent screening brought out the likes of Rep. Gregory Meeks, former Essence Magazine editor Susan Taylor and “Eclipsed” actresses Busia and Jah.

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Producer Michaela Angela Davis and Stephen Byrd attend the screening of Behind The Curtains: Eclipsed at Paramount Screening Room at the Viacom Building on February 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for BET)

“Our voices are often not included in the collective imagination,” producer Michaela Angela Davis said at the screening. “This was about our collective power. If we connect, we can checkmate all this power out there. When women focus and put it together, there’s nothing we can’t do.”

