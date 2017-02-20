Get Both Sides Of The #StrandedBae Story And Tell Us Who You Believe

First there was salt bae. Then there was Hurt Bae. And now, there’s StrandedBae. The tale of how this girl was allegedly done dirty by a dude who had been courting her for months, was told from both the girl and the guy’s perspective. Since y’all know it’s always ladies, first, we’ll start with her account of the events.

[madamenoire]

Zoë Saldana Welcomes Her Third Child

Well, if you haven’t already heard the news: Zoë Saldana is a new mom!

Saldana and her husband,Marco Perego, 37, shared the exciting news that they had welcomed a third child to their family — a boy named Zen — with an Instagram post.

“Marco and I are elated to share the news of the the birth of our son Zen,” Saldana captioned the photo that shows the new born with his older twin brothers Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio. “We couldn’t feel more blessed with the new addition to our family. #threeboys… oh boy!”

[madamenoire]

Drake Reveals What Started Meek Mill Beef, Say It’s Taken An “Emotional Toll” On Him

Drake sat down for an interview with DJ Semtex and actually opened up about a range of topics.

Drake doesn’t do many interviews, let alone in-depth ones. But when he does, it seems like he prefers sitting down with English radio personalities for Beats 1.

Months after sitting down with Beats 1 Zane Lowe in preparation for his Views album, Drizzy is back with another long-form interview for Beats 1, this time with DJ Semtex.

In their conversation, Drake opens up about feeling labeled by the Grammys and he talks at length about the tornado that is his beef with Meek Mill.

About the Grammys, he says it feels “weird” winning awards from them, and even claims there may be some racism in the water over there.

[hiphopwired]