Must Be Nice: Chance The Rapper Reported Turning Down $10 Million Record Label Deals

Chance The Rapper Allegedly Turing Down $10 Million Record Deal

You know how you know somebody is gettin’ money? When you offer them $10 million and they say “Nah”.

That is life that Grammy Award-winning musician Chance The Rapper is living according to a PageSix report.

An insider said: “Every label is still trying to get him. He’s making too much on his own … He was turning down $5 million advances before, and now it’s like $10 million.” The source added, “He may do something with Apple, but not a label per se … He is going to remain independent.”

Between the tours, festivals, merchandise, Nike ads, Kit-Kat ads, New Era sponsorship and God only knows what else, Lil’ Chano from 79th doesn’t need a single red cent from these record labels, nor their marketing or distribution.

Support Black business.

Image via Instagram