#BlackBoyJoy: Black-Ish Star Miles Brown Has The Most Lit All-Star Weekend Of Anyone

By Bossip Staff
Thank you @beyonce & Blue Ivy makes the perfect photbomber!!!! @nbaallstar @jrnba @nba #NBAALLSTAR #BlueIvy #beyonce #MilesBrown

Miles Brown Shares A-List All-Star Moments On Instagram

All-Star weekend is usually a time where rappers, actors, and celebrities of all kinds have debaucherous fun in the host city’s nightclubs, strip clubs and bars.

And while there was plenty of that going on in New Orleans this weekend, we think you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who had more fun than ‘black-ish’ star Miles Brown.

Even days before the festivities began, Miles was bouncing off the walls ready for NOLA

Who's ready for @nbaallstar New Orleans??!!! Shout out to @jrnba @nba for having me join the Craziness!! #TooExcited #DreamBigInspireMany

Flip the page a few times to see some of Mile’s best times.

Images via Instagram

Thank you @kingjames for a awesome game!! Good to see AGAIN!!! #DreamBigInspireMany #NBAALLSTAR @cavs #MilesBrown

Shout out to @dwyanewade @gabunion @nbaallstar @jrnba @nba

I'm glad you threw a dunk in there!! @stephencurry30 @warriors #StephenCurry #MilesBrown

Good game bro! @therealcalebmclaughlin #nbacelebritygame @nbaallstar

Team East represent Boy!!! @kyrieirving @cavs #NBAALLSTAR #MilesBrown #kyrieirving #kylelowry

#MOOD @chancetherapper One day we are going to work together!#DreamBigInspireMany @nbaallstar @jrnba @nba #ChanceTheRapper #MilesBrown

    "I wore your allstar jersey saturday night!" @russwest44 @nbaallstar

    Always glad to see @jidenna #Wondaland

    A Tribe Called Quest,,,,Represent Represent! #ATribeCalledQuest #Jarobi #Blackish #atcq #MilesBrown

    THANK YOU @nba MASCOTS! I had to bring it "Next Level" with my bowling skills! @nbaallstar @blackishabc @jrnba #NBAAllStarSaturdayNight

    My tv uncle @daveeddiggs & my real sister @mskianarae @nbaallstar #NBAALLSTAR

    #MOOD @nbaallstar Its going down!!! #NBAAllStarWeekend #NewOrleans @jrnba @nba

