BlackBoyJoy: Black-Ish Star Miles Brown Has The Most Lit All-Star Weekend Of Anyone

Thank you @beyonce & Blue Ivy makes the perfect photbomber!!!! @nbaallstar @jrnba @nba #NBAALLSTAR #BlueIvy #beyonce #MilesBrown A post shared by Miles Brown – BABY BOOGALOO (@mrbabyboogaloo) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:40pm PST

Miles Brown Shares A-List All-Star Moments On Instagram

All-Star weekend is usually a time where rappers, actors, and celebrities of all kinds have debaucherous fun in the host city’s nightclubs, strip clubs and bars.

And while there was plenty of that going on in New Orleans this weekend, we think you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who had more fun than ‘black-ish’ star Miles Brown.

Even days before the festivities began, Miles was bouncing off the walls ready for NOLA

Who's ready for @nbaallstar New Orleans??!!! Shout out to @jrnba @nba for having me join the Craziness!! #TooExcited #DreamBigInspireMany A post shared by Miles Brown – BABY BOOGALOO (@mrbabyboogaloo) on Feb 16, 2017 at 6:14pm PST

