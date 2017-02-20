#BlackBoyJoy: Black-Ish Star Miles Brown Has The Most Lit All-Star Weekend Of Anyone
- By Bossip Staff
Miles Brown Shares A-List All-Star Moments On Instagram
All-Star weekend is usually a time where rappers, actors, and celebrities of all kinds have debaucherous fun in the host city’s nightclubs, strip clubs and bars.
And while there was plenty of that going on in New Orleans this weekend, we think you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who had more fun than ‘black-ish’ star Miles Brown.
Even days before the festivities began, Miles was bouncing off the walls ready for NOLA
Flip the page a few times to see some of Mile’s best times.
Images via Instagram