Rumor Control: Did Kim & Amber Officially Bury The Hatchet At Bash’s Birthday Party?

True or false???

Did Kim Kardashian Attend Amber Rose’s Son’s Birthday Party?

Along with the cute photos that are circulating from Sebastian Taylor Thomaz’s birthday party, rumors are swirling that his famed mom buried the beef with a certain reality star at the celebration.

As previously reported Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa threw their son a super-hero themed celebration and got into the spirit with full costumes.



Guests included Kim Porter who brought the twins she shares with Diddy, and a green camouflage wearing Evelyn Lozada.





Later a picture surfaced of Evelyn, once again in the green ensemble, posing with Tamar Braxton, Malika and Khadijah Haqq and Kim Kardashian.



Fans then assumed that since Kim was in attendance, then the long-simmering beef between her and Amber was officially a wrap—for REAL this time.

Mind you, back in 2016 Amber and Kim posed for this selfie to assure the world that they’re on good terms but people still weren’t completely convinced.

If Kim was at Bash’s birthday bash than that means they’re friends for sure, riiiight?

Hit the flip for the truth on the Kim/Sebastian birthday party rumors.