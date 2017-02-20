Sweet Black Love: Flex & Shanice Celebrate Their 17-Year Wedding Anniversary

She likes his smile…

Flex Alexander And Shanice Celebrate 17 Years Of Marriage

Flex and his songstress wife are celebrating 17 years of sweet wedded bliss.

Flex and Shanice have been married for nearly two decades and Shanice took to social media to mark the occasion with her “chocolate covered” hubby.

“Happy 17 year anniversary to my chocolate covered Sunday,” wrote Shanice. “Thank you for your unconditional love.”

The couple previously detailed their sweet black love on their OWN reality show “Flex & Shanice.”

Interestingly enough, Shanice’s mom who looks like she could be her sister, is also celebrating 17 years of marital bliss with Shanice’s stepdad.

Both Flex and Shanice are in their 40s. Flex is 46-years-old and Shanice is 43.

Ain’t sweet black love, grand??? It’s nice to see that some celebrity couples are sticking together and promoting strong black coupledom.

What do YOU think is the secret to Flex and Shanice’s strong union???