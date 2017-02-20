The Weeknd Says Ain’t Nobody Worried About Justin Bieber…Song Lyrics Were NOT About Him Swiping Selena

The Weeknd Denies Sneak Dissing Justin Bieber With Sex Lyrics

Selena Gomez’ cakes could be starting a Canadian Cold War in the entertainment world…pitting pop star against pop star and igniting a beige-beef between her new boo The Weeknd and her ex-bae Justing Bieber.

Justin has already said his fair share of sideways isht about The Weeknd after hearing the news that he’s smashing his dream lady full-time. And judging from The Weeknd’s latest verse on Canadian newcomer Nav’s song “Some Way” …he may have a thing or two to say in retort.

“I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f*** and my tongue game a remedy.”

But was that really the Starboy tossing shots back at the salty Pop Star?

According to TMZ, The Weeknd is cracking up at Justin thinking that he was worried enough about his dead-and-gone relationship with Selena that he would waste studio time focusing on gloating about “stealing” her. His lyrics are literally always talking about licking up and piping down some girl, and the verse in question was written way before he even started dating Selena. Basically, the story is ridiculous and Justin needs to cool out and worry about something else.

WELPTY welp. Justin might want to go find a hobby and stop scrolling through his ex-girl’s IG…

Splash/WENN/AKM-GSI