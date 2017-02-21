R.I.P.: Musician Clyde Stubblefield, The ‘Funky Drummer’ Of James Brown’s Band, Dead at 73

Drummer Clyde Stubblefield Dead At Age 73

Clyde Stubblefield, drummer for James Brown and originator of one of hip-hop’s most popular beat samples, has passed away at age 73. His cause of death was kidney failure.

If you don’t know Stubblefield’s name offhand, you definitely know his sound. A 20-second snippet of a Stubblefield drum solo found on James Brown’s 1970 “Funky Drummer” single that made a HUGE impact on music, serving as the backbeat for countless hip-hop tracks — totalling over 1000 samples of the beat.

Songs using the iconic percussion include Public Enemy’s “Fight the Power,” “Bring the Noise” and “Rebel Without a Pause,” N.W.A’s “F*ck tha Police” and Dr. Dre’s “Let Me Ride” to LL Cool J’s “Mama Said Knock You Out,” Run-D.M.C.’s “Run’s House,” just to name a few.

Needless to say, his death is being felt throughout the industry. Star drummer Questlove left the following message about the passing of the man who inspired so many songs:

He will be truly missed.

