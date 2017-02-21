Grimy Papi: Did Drake Drop J.Lo To Start Smashing His Best Friend 40’s Ex-Lady Winnie Harlow?

Drake Spotted Getting Flirty With Winnie Harlow

Looks like it may be a wrap for Drake-Lo, as the Canadian Casanova is on tour in London and living it up with the ladies in his line of sight.

But it was his flirty behavior with one of his long-time female acquaintances that raised eyebrows at Drake’s recent late-night London shindig. Drake was seen getting extra cozy with model Winne Harlow at celebrity haunt Libertine where he hosted a private party until 5 a.m. on last Sunday morning.

The model darted from London club Cirque Le Soir to join Drake at celeb hotspot

As a partygoer on the scene told Page Six:

“Jourdan Dunn and Adriana Lima were also at the bash but Drake only had eyes for Winnie. The pair were spotted chatting and dancing together at the party that went on until the early hours. Winnie’s night started at Cirque but she quickly left fellow model Kendall Jenner in the club to meet up with Drake at the nearby venue. Drake regularly parties at Libertine and had only extended the invite to his closest pals. Winnie and Drake have always had a close friendship, with him even rapping about her on track ‘Know Yourself,’ but they looked particularly intimate on Saturday.”

Cool, we all know Drake loves ’em and leaves ’em (or gets left over his shenanigans). BUT…Winnie already has a history with the OVO clique — she was VERY buddy-buddy with Drizzy’s best friend and producer Noah “40” Shebib back in 2014 and 2015. The two always publicly said they were “friends,” but spent a great deal of time together and made each other their #MCM and #WCW on multiple occasions…and streets talk.

BUT Maybe all of this has been blown out of proportion and Drake was just inviting a good friend/member of his OvO clique — by proxy — to his late-night bash because they were in the same town? Or maybe he really DGAF. You remember his “10 snipe commandments?” Yeah…

Instagram/WENN