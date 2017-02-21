Mama Tina Approved: This Couple’s Sweet Black Love Story Is Going Viral

A lil positivity…

Javier Reed And Sha’Tarra Johnson’s Love Story Goes Viral

A couple’s sweet black love story is going viral thanks to Beyonce’s mom.

This is Javier Reed a.k.a. J. Reed….

and this is Sha’Tarra Johnson.

This Michigan couple’s been dating for three years and Javier recently popped the question to Sha’Tarra. He also documented the proposal on Instagram and noted that his lady brought him closer to God and made his “world bigger.”

And while family and friends gushed over the post, it also caught the eye of none other than Tina Lawson who admitted that she got teary-eyed over the inspiring post.



How sweet!

Javier, an aspiring rapper, has since seen his likes for the post jump to over 17,000.

Ain’t swet black love grand???

More J. Reed and Sha’Tarra on the flip.