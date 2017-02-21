Mama Tina Approved: This Couple’s Sweet Black Love Story Is Going Viral
Javier Reed And Sha’Tarra Johnson’s Love Story Goes Viral
A couple’s sweet black love story is going viral thanks to Beyonce’s mom.
This is Javier Reed a.k.a. J. Reed….
and this is Sha’Tarra Johnson.
This Michigan couple’s been dating for three years and Javier recently popped the question to Sha’Tarra. He also documented the proposal on Instagram and noted that his lady brought him closer to God and made his “world bigger.”
The world got bigger when I met her. Small things didn't matter anymore. I increased my standards for the life I was living. She demanded and expected more out of me. I always knew GOD was real, but I had never gave him a real try; she bridged that gap. I love you Sha'Tarra La'Nay Johnson. Meeting you was the best day of my life, and marrying you will be even better. My Granny is smiling from heaven, I know she'd love you as much as I do if she were here. Thank you for everything baby girl. We're engaged! Can you believe that? Ha. @iamshatarra
And while family and friends gushed over the post, it also caught the eye of none other than Tina Lawson who admitted that she got teary-eyed over the inspiring post.
How sweet!
Javier, an aspiring rapper, has since seen his likes for the post jump to over 17,000.
Ain’t swet black love grand???
More J. Reed and Sha'Tarra on the flip.
This is the sweet moment when J. Reed proposed to Sha’Tarra.
