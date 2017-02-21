Stars Descend On Bud Light Crew HQ Over All-Star Weekend [Photos]

This weekend Bud Light took over NOLA for All-Star Weekend with the Bud Light Crew HQ. Some of the NBA’s talent and musical guests and their families and crews all stopped by.

Throughout the weekend, the guests danced to hit record spins by DJs Zaytoven, Sonny Digital and even BBWLA star, DJ Duffey.

Later, the stage lit up with performances by New Orleans’ Mannie Fresh and Birdman and the party continued with appearances from 2Chainz and Jay Electronica. Guests were event treated to a peek of superstar Toni Braxton who rolled through to support her boo even stopped by to see Birdman take the stage.

The space included a pop-a-shot gallery and an NBA Jams arcade tournament. Hit rappers A$AP Ferg, Stalley, Master P and fellow friends/Wu-Tang Clan members Raekwon and Ghostface Killah event battled it out in a wings contest called “Hot Ones.”

Peep more pics below:

Patrick Melon/Jacqueline Verdugo