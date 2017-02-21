Love & Hip Hop NY Reunion Part 1: Cardi B. Throws Shoe In Asia’s Face! [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

On #LHHNY Reunion part 1, Cardi B. and Hennessy showed all the way out. Also, the Creep Squad founder is debated and contested until Cisco challenges to scrap with “no socks havin'” Rich Dollaz.

Kimbella is called a “whore” and she comes to blows with Mendeecees’ baby mommas. At one point, Yandy’s goons rush the stage and Yandy even takes off on Samantha, too!

That’s only the tip of the iceberg because like we said earlier, someone from the crowd and Hennessy and Cardi B bumrushed the stage. The scrapping footage is kinda grainy and hard to make out, but it was an all out brawl.

Turn the pages to enjoy…

I like the fact that Nina just gets out the way when they stand up instead of trying to stop them from fighting 🌚 #LHHNY

A post shared by Love & Hip Hop Tea & Videos 💋 (@loveandhiphoptea4u) on

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1477913/love-hip-hop-ny-reunion-part-1-cardi-b-throws-shoe-in-asias-face-video/
PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345678910111213
Categories: Catch Fade, Entertainment, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus