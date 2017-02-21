Oh, No Reason: A Gallery Of Black Women The Same Age As Kellyanne Conway

Kellyanne Conway Is 50

We here at Bossip are nothing if not American patriots. We would never say or do anything to disparage the work of the Commander-In-Chief and his staff. That’s why we would like to highlight his PR guru Kellyanne Conway. She’s 50 years old. We decided to celebrate her age by showing black women who are also her age or older.

Because this is Kellyanne Conway at 50.

This is Elise Neal. She’s 50. See! It’s a birthday celebration. Let’s look at more black women who are at least Conway’s age.