Oh, No Reason: A Gallery Of Black Women The Same Age As Kellyanne Conway

- By Bossip Staff
2016-12-04t205806z_1_lop000ifzdizz_rtrmadp_baseimage-960x540_usa-trump-conway-taiwan-rough-cut

Kellyanne Conway Is 50

We here at Bossip are nothing if not American patriots. We would never say or do anything to disparage the work of the Commander-In-Chief and his staff. That’s why we would like to highlight his PR guru Kellyanne Conway. She’s 50 years old. We decided to celebrate her age by showing black women who are also her age or older.

screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-7-18-25-am

Because this is Kellyanne Conway at 50.

EliseNealfeat

This is Elise Neal. She’s 50. See! It’s a birthday celebration. Let’s look at more black women who are at least Conway’s age.

Lisa Raye Kai Morae

Lisa Raye

screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-7-18-25-am

Kellyanne Conway is 50

66th Primetime Emmy Awards

Vanessa Williams – 53

screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-7-18-25-am

Kellyanne Conway is 50

violadavisftr

Viola Davis – 51

screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-7-18-25-am

Kellyanne Conway is 50

Lea Michelle at the Fox party for the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, held at the Fox Pavilion on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. Pictured: Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance Ref: SPL1419187 080117 Picture by: PG / Splash News Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles:310-821-2666 New York:212-619-2666 London:870-934-2666 photodesk@splashnews.com

Angela Bassett – 58

screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-7-18-25-am

Kellyanne Conway is 50

halle berry

Halle Berry – 50

screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-7-18-25-am

Kellyanne Conway is 50

First Lady Michelle Obama Annie Leibovitz

Michelle Obama – 53

screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-7-18-25-am

Kellyanne Conway is 50

    The Pan African Film & Arts Festival premiere of 'About Last Night' - Arrivals

    Vanessa Bell Calloway – 59

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-7-18-25-am

    Kellyanne Conway is 50

    Tina Knowles Lawson

    Tina Knowles – 63

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-7-18-25-am

    Kellyanne Conway is 50

    chaka-khan-bet-honors-2013-red-carpet_20056368

    Chaka Khan – 63

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-7-18-25-am

    Kellyanne Conway is 50

    19th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards

    Alfre Woodard – 64

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-7-18-25-am

    Kellyanne Conway is 50

    Celebrities attend BARBERSHOP: THE NEXT CUT premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Featuring: Vivica A. Fox Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 06 Apr 2016 Credit: Brian To/WENN.com

    Vivica A. Fox – 52

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-7-18-25-am

    Kellyanne Conway is 50

    Lee Daniels’ The Butler Premiere held at the L.A.Live Regal Cinemas - Arrivals Featuring: Gladys Knight Where: Los Angeles, CA, United States When: 13 Aug 2013 Credit: Nikki Nelson/WENN.com

    Gladys Knight – 72

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-7-18-25-am

    Kellyanne Conway is 50

    2014 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

    Lynn Whitfield – 63

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-7-18-25-am

    Kellyanne Conway is 50

    TylerPerryOprah

    Oprah

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-7-18-25-am

    Kellyanne Conway is 50

    Clive Davis 2016 Pre-Grammy Gala held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel Featuring: Beverly Johnson Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 14 Feb 2016 Credit: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com

    Beverly Johnson -64

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-7-18-25-am

    Kellyanne Conway is 50

    PhyliciaRashad

    Phylicia Rashad – 68

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-7-18-25-am

    Kellyanne Conway is 50

    soul train awards 2 091112

    Elise Neal – 50

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-7-18-25-am

    Kellyanne Conway is 50

