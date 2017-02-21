Congratulations! Hoda Kotb Adopts A Baby Girl

In celebrity seed news….

Hoda Kotb Adopts A Child

A popular “Today Show” host is announcing that she’s a new mom. Hoda Kotb of “Kathie Lee & Hoda” is the proud new mom to little Haley Joy Kotb after adopting her.

The news was first shared on the TodayShow.com website.

Hoda, 52, was previously married but has no other children. She’s currently in a relationship with her boyfriend Joel Schiffman who she’s been dating since June 2013, and recently moved in with him.



Hoda’s since been showered with well wishes from her co-host Kathie Lee Gifford who told her “she was made to be a mom”…

and from fans who are ecstatic that the news anchor is expanding her family.



Hoda is the latest celebrity to announce that they’ve adopted, just a few weeks ago Madonna adopted twin girls from the African country of Malawi.

Haley joy A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Feb 21, 2017 at 5:31am PST

What do YOU think about Hoda’s baby news???