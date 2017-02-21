Elsewhere In The World: 74 Migrant Bodies Wash Up On The Shores Of Libya

74 Dead Bodies Wash Ashore On The Beach In Libya

Yesterday, the Libya Red Crescent was hard at work covering the bodies of 74 migrant people who were looking to better their lives and ultimately lost theirs in the process.

According to NBCNews, this is a sad but frequent event these days:

Migrant deaths have risen to record levels on the Libya-to-Italy smuggling route across the Mediterranean Sea. They generally attempt the crossing in flimsy inflatable craft loaded with small amounts of fuel which are intended to get them only as far as European rescue vessels stationed in international waters. Libyan coast guard spokesman Ayoub Gassim said more than 500 migrants were rescued at sea on Friday and Saturday. The migrants’ boats were 5-7 miles from the coast of Libya. Gassim said the coast guard is seeing the smugglers use larger rubber boats in order to pile more migrants into the weak vessels — some taking on as many as 180 people.

Reports are that 180,000 people crossed the Mediterranean Sea and 4,500 are said to have died.

R.I.P. to those 74 souls.

Image via Twitter