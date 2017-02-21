Ho Sit Down: Florida Teacher Re-Assigned To Admin Duties Over Pro-Deportation Facebook Post

Teacher From Largely Latino School Reassigned Over Anti-Immigrant Facebook Post

Should someone who wants to “make America great again” with mass deportation be allowed to collect a check for teaching kids who are immigrants or have parents who are immigrants? That’s what one Naples, Florida school district has to decide after computer lab teacher Veronica Kochis Fleming raised the ire of many parents by taking to Facebook to post this awful message on A Day Without Immigrants — a national movement where thousands of immigrants protested hateful Trump policies by staying home from school and work:

“The funny thing about immigrants staying home is the rest of us who pay for them are at work like we’ve always been. Looks like less mouths to feed today. Have fun while you still can. So glad to hear about massive deportation. Let’s make America great again. Thanks Donald Trump!!”

Fleming is a teacher at Parkside Elementary School — where 96% of students are minorities — about 70% Latino and another 20% are Haitian. Not exactly the kind of student body that would be thrilled about Fleming’s views. Fleming was a computer lab instructor and instructional review teacher at the school, however, officials reassigned her to the school district administrative center pending the results of an internal investigation.

The post has since been deleted.

According to local NBC reports, a district official said parents began making calls to the school around 11 a.m. with complaints about Fleming’s post. As calls kept coming in, Principal Tamie Stewart notified the deputy superintendent and human resources and they decided to reassign Fleming and conduct an investigation.

Stewart sent a statement to the families of Parkside students saying:

“We greatly appreciate our parents who have communicated to the school to share concerns so that we can address this issue. I want to ensure our families that this person’s individual post is not at all reflective of our school staff in any way.”

Thousands of people have signed an online petition asking that Fleming be fired.

