RihRih Gets Birthday Love From Future, Drake And… Breezy?

Happy bad gal Day. Loveeeeeee RI 👑 A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on Feb 20, 2017 at 8:30pm PST

Rihanna Turns 29 And Gets Birthday Wishes From Rappers Drake And Future

Happy Birthday Rihanna! Robyn Fenty turned 29 on Monday and she got well wishes from rapper Future among a few others.

Drake wishing Rihanna a happy birthday before performing their collabs. #BoyMeetsWorldTour pic.twitter.com/yuCzj0Jnsu — Boy Meets World Tour (@BMWTUpdates) February 21, 2017

Among those others was ex-bae Aubrey “Drake” Graham, who dedicated part of his Dublin concert to the singer Monday night, telling the crowd:

“It’s somebody’s birthday today — somebody I have a lot of love for and a lot of respect for,” Drake said.

“So, instead of singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ though, we just going to do this in Dublin. Instead of singing ‘Happy Birthday,’ we’re going to set it off just like this…”

The rapper then began to sing the former couple’s hit collabo “Work” as the crowd sang along.

Drake Wishes Rihanna A Happy Birthday… pic.twitter.com/bypdxxBT7o — Rambo 🅴 (@xDrakeFam) February 21, 2017

Looks like these two could be making nice again now that J.Lo is out of the picture.

People are also speculating that Breezy may be trying to work his way back into RihRih’s good graces. This screenshot of Chris Brown following Rihanna’s BFF Melissa Forde is supposed to be from her b’day also.

We checked around and Breezy is following Melissa but it doesn’t appear to be a new thing. She’s smack dab in the middle of his list of friends.

At this point the two are so many years past a relationship — do you think it’s even a possibility of them reconciling in that way? Rihanna just seems so BEYOND it.