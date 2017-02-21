LHHNY Here’s What Happened When Mendeecees Tried To Ether Erika From Jail

Were YOU watching???

Mendeecees Joins The ‘Love & Hip Hop Reunion’ From Jail

During last night’s explosive Love & Hip Hop reunion viewers watched as Mendeecees’ baby mamas went head to head over the timeline of their dating history with the convict.

As previously reported Yandy and Mendeecees are adamant that Erika, the mother to Mendeecees’ son Aasim, was nothing more than a “slide” who he slept with while dating his other baby mama Samantha.

Now Mendeecees’ is speaking out again and he’s still adamant that he and Erika were NEVER together despite her claims that they dated for 13 years.

“We met like 13 years ago,” said Menedeecees in a recorded phone call with LHHNY reunion host Nina Parker. “I was dating Samantha at the time—matter of fact, we was living together. And we [me & Erika] was just friends, we were cool.”

He also once again noted that he cheated on Samantha with Erika…

“Yeah I have, during those three years of being with Samantha, I realized I didn’t really wanna be with Samantha and I cheated with Erika. […] I wasn’t with her, me and Erika were never in a relationship.”

and added that Erika never had a problem with being the other woman.

“I’m not trying to diss Erika in no type of way, it’s just the truth. Even to this day I never told her I love her and she never told me she loves me. […] You know she’s never been to my house. She just knew I had a girlfriend and it never been a problem.”

He also noted that the pictures of them “traveling the world together” were from excursions between two friends.

Riiiiiiight…

Some fans aren’t buying it, and they’re blasting Mendeecees for being disrespectful to the mother of one of his children.

Do YOU believe Mendeecees or Erika in this situation???

