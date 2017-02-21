Ho Sit Down: Silver-Spooned Sportscaster Sage Steele B!tc#es And Moans About Black People Being Mean To Her

Sage Steele Is Back With More Headass-tastic Opinions About Black People

Let’s just keep it a buck, we know Sage Steele don’t f**k with us. She drank all the gluten-free kool-aid, ate all the unseasoned chicken and bathed in mayonnaise in hopes that she will never have to relate to or commiserate with those of us who still remember who we are.

That said, it continues to be disappointing to hear her spout off GOP talking points like a sportscasting Stacey Dash.

At a recent Christian-based “Under Out Skin” forum, Sage again offered her melanin-deficient opinion on what’s wrong with the hypocritical and hostile Black community, according to ChristianPost:

“There are times that I believe that we, as African-Americans, can be hypocritical, and that is to not look ourselves in the mirror when we are saying certain things and blaming other groups for one thing when we are doing the exact same thing,” Steele, the lead host of EPSN’s “SportsCenter on the Road” and ABC’s “NBA Countdown,” stated during the “Under Our Skin” forum on race and faith held at The Crossing Church in Tampa that was sponsored by Tyndale House Publishers “The worst racism that I have received [as a biracial woman married to white man], and I mean thousands and thousands over the years, is from black people, who in my mind thought would be the most accepting because there has been that experience,” the 44-year-old anchor stated. “But even as recent as the last couple of weeks, the words that I have had thrown at me I can’t repeat here and it’s 99 percent from people with my skin color. But if a white person said those words to me, what would happen?”

Well, perhaps people of color wouldn’t be so hard on poor lil’ Sage if she’d just stop saying asinine things. Problem solved.

Image via Instagram