Poor Thang: Kylie Jenner’s Over-Stuffed Smackers Have Her Struggling To “Eat, Drink Or Talk”

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 11, 2017 at 7:01pm PST

Kylie Jenner’s Lip Fillers Won’t Allow Her To Speak Or Ingest Food And Drink Normally

Poor Kylie!!! After being ridiculed for having NO lips, then clowned for pumping up her lips with filler, the reality star and makeup mogul is reportedly experiencing some issues with her mouf…

According to OK! Magazine reports:

“She had so much lip filler that it’s hard for her to eat and drink and talk,” an insider revealed to In Touch.

Damn… That sounds crazy riiiight? While Kylie can speak — the issue seems to be the lips have created an impediment that makes it difficult for her to say certain things.

[Kylie} “has a problem pronouncing certain words and letters, particularly ‘B’ and ‘W’,” the source said. “And she usually has to sip through a straw because it’s difficult for her to drink directly from a cup.”

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 11, 2017 at 6:57pm PST

What’s interesting is that Kylie had said at one point that she was going to lay off the filler and let her lips go back to their natural state, but insiders say she can’t really do that because her pucker is getting her PAID bigtime:

“She’s got a brand to protect,” the source said, but “maintaining her perfect pout has its issues.”

Happy Thursday 💫 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:32am PST

What would you do in Kylie’s predicament? Stop plumping them thangs up in order to lead a more normal life?

👑 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:32pm PST

Or accept the fact that “beauty is pain” and keep on injecting those soupcoolers???