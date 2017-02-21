Brazilian Soccer Player In Serbia Leaves Field Crying After Fan’s Monkey Chants [Video]
Everton Luiz is playing in Serbia for a professional soccer team named “Partizan Belgrade.” The rival club, Rad Belgrade, had some nasty fans attend the underpopulated game strictly to hurl monkey chants, unfurl racist banners, and scream racist remarks at Luiz every time he touched the ball. When Luiz had enough and pointed at the racist fans, the Rad Belgrade players immediately attacked him and even ended with Luiz getting the yellow instead of the aggressors!
Luiz said this;
“My family and I feel at home in Serbia and this is why I could not stop the tears after the game,” he said. “I took 90 minutes of racist abuse and other insults from the terraces and thereafter I found myself in a cauldron of emotionless individuals who charged at me when they should have protected me. I want to forget this, refocus on football and urge everyone to say ‘No’ to racism.”