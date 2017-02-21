Florida Crazies: Suspected Car Thief Breaks Bones Falling Out Of A Tree Trying To Evade Police

Florida Criminal Falls Out Of A Tree While Trying To Evade Police

Imagine the dumbest s#!t you can possibly think of…it has actually happened in Florida.

Today, America’s dumbest state gives us this shining example of criminal incompetence. According to ActionNewsJax, a suspected car thief did just about the stupidest thing you could possible do to avoid police…climb a tree.

A police report released by Lake City authorities said that Jacob Chosie, 34, of Knoxville, Tenn., climbed a tree on Feb. 19. Chosie was attempting to escape on foot after reports of an armed man that was acting suspiciously near a local motel. The call triggered a four-hour chase in which several citizens reported than an unnamed man tried to gain access to multiple homes. One homeowner spotted Chosie on her home security camera and notified the police, leading to the location of the suspect. When cornered, police said, Chosie climbed a tall tree nearby. Other officers climbed nearby trees and attempted to talk the suspect down — to no avail. When police tried to physically apprehend Chosie, he fell to the base of the tree, sustaining multiple fractures.

Big dummy. SMFH.

Image via Lake City P.D.