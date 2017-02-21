In White Folks News: Paris Hilton Is Dating THIS Hollyweird Actor

My #Valentine 💘 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Feb 19, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

Paris Hilton Dating HBO Actor Chris Zylka

Congratulations to Paris Hilton on finding love with “The Leftovers” actor Chris Zylka. The couple are head over heels for each other, according to Page Six sources.

“They have never been happier and they make the perfect couple.”

Paris hasn’t been shy about the romance either. she’s been posting photos of the couple looking cozy all over her Instagram.

Zylka is 31, while Hilton is 36. Not a bad age gap at all. What do you think about the public displays of affection on Instagram? Paris has been through so many high-profile romances but it seems like she never holds back when it comes to showcasing her love. Do you think that she’s brave to take that approach or is it just the kind of fearlessness that comes with being filthy rich?

Could Zylka be THE ONE? Paris is still outchea living single while her little sis Nicky is married and making babies and all that. Do you think she may finally settle down?

