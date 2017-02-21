The Cheeto In Chief Finally Visits The NMAAHC

About damn time…

Trump Visits The National Museum of African-American History And Culture

Juuuuust 7 days shy of the end of Black History Month, Cheeto In Chief is making a visit to the National Museum of African-American History And Culture.

As previously reported Trump told the world that he would visit the Smithsonian museum on MLK Day but canceled because of “scheduling conflicts”—even though museum staff deny that he was ever scheduled to visit.

Now, according to ABC News, he’s there today posing for photo ops.

So far his Pres. Secretary Sean Spicer has confirmed that he’s in attendance with Dr. Ben and Candy Carson.

(What is the NMAFA Mr. Spicer???)

Just last week First Lady Melania Trump surprised the First lady of Israel, Sara Netanyahu, on a visit to the museum following the joint press conference between their husbands last week.

Mrs Sara Netanyahu met at the White House with @FLOTUS Melania Trump, who surprised her with a visit to @NMAAHC pic.twitter.com/c607mj9SBa — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 15, 2017

What do YOU think Trump will learn at the NMAAHC? That the “continuing to be recognized” Frederick Douglass is actually dead???