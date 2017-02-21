Kevin Durant Would Never: Traded Baller Demarcus Cousins Bursts Into Tears Saying Goodbye To Sacramento [Video]

Demarcus Cousins Gets Emotional Giving Farewell Speech To Sacramento

Kevin Durant’s departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder was cowardly and suckerrific in the eyes of many in the sports world. He left his team with very little to say, especially to his estranged main man Russell Westbrook.

That was not the case with Demarcus Cousins. The former Sacramento-King-turned-New-Orleans-Pelican gave a tearful goodbye to those who love him and let them know that the love was reciprocated…

My friend got transferred to another city because of his job. He had some things to say. Rough to watch. pic.twitter.com/iBRyMf1UP7 — Carmichael Dave (@CarmichaelDave) February 21, 2017

A stand-up send-off like this could have saved KD a LOT of trouble. Guess everybody isn’t built the same…

Image via Instagram