Happy Alternative Holiday: US Major Cities Celebrate ‘Not My Presidents Day’

Demonstrators Around The Country Rally To Celebrate “Not My Presidents Day”

Yesterday February 20th, thousands of citizens celebrated our nationally observed “Presidents Day” a little differently than normal. Instead of celebrating a day off by sleeping in late and catching up on Netflix, these demonstrators decided to have an alternative holiday, coining the holiday, “Not My Presidents Day”.

Thousands of people of all races gathered in major cities such as D.C., New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philly Houston and more. In case you missed it, flip the script for a recap!

Twitter/SplashNews