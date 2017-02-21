But Yo Sista Tho: NBA Baller Aaron Gordon’s Smart And Sultry Sibling Elise Has Got Social Media Sweating

Orlando Magic Baller Aaron Gordon’s Sister Is Fine As Hell

All-in-all, people didn’t seem to be too enthused about NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans this year. It’s hard to say why exactly, but the energy just wasn’t really there.

That said, the 3-day extravaganza of sports entertainment did give us a lil’ something that has lead us to this post.

Devin Booker should turn around pic.twitter.com/WjhCM8rXF6 — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) February 19, 2017

An innocuous camera shot of Devin Booker sitting on the bench led a great many on Twitter to calmly and politely ask: “WHO THE F**K IS THAT SITTING BEHIND HIM?!? WHAT’S HER @????”

Don’t say we never did anything for you.

Sharp shooter 🎱 | 📸 @_jwhite24 A post shared by ♕Elise Gordon (@ohhayelise) on Jan 29, 2017 at 2:25pm PST

The fine young lady sitting behind Booker is none other Elise Gordon, sister of should-be Slam Dunk Contest champion Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic.

Elise is currently working as her Aaron’s manager. She is a graduate of Harvard University with a Bachelor’s degree in Government. Elise also played center for the Harvard women’s basketball team as she stands 6’1″. Tall glass of water.

Flip the page to drink of all Elise’s glory.

Images via Instagram