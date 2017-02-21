Physically Abused Karrueche Gets Restraining Order For Violent Chris Brown, “He Threaten To Kill Me”

Karrueche Gets Restraining Order After Chris Brown Death Threats

Chris Brown has been Chris Browning.

The abusive azzhole known as Christopher Maurice Brown has been putting his hands on women again according to Karrueche Tran’s sworn testimony before a Los Angeles judge.

TMZ reports that Brown’s ex-girlfriend has obtained a restraining order against him after he allegedly told several people that he would kill her and/or “take [her] out”.

Karrueche also testified that Chris has both “punched me in my stomach twice” and “pushed me down the stairs” several years ago.

The violent singer is also said to have threatened to do physical harm to one of Karrueche’s friends and threw a drink at another friend.

Even after all he’s shown you in the past, some of you all were probably still like “Stop being mean to the man I have never met, he’s my fave! He was just jokingggg!”.

Ain’t no jokes, bih. He’s dead a$$ serious and he might just be a deadly abuser.

