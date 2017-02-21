Here’s What Happened When That Man Went To The African-American History Museum

Trump’s Museum Visit

That Man figured today was his black day for the month and decided to visit the National Museum Of African-American History & Culture. This of course means he got a chance to pretend he likes black people. He even brought his black friend Ben Carson with him. As you can imagine, the visit led to slander and anger…

The look on Trump's face when he sees Frederick Douglas at the #africanamericanmuseum. #NMAAHC pic.twitter.com/2cJROIcSRr — Boss Lady (@convo_girl) February 21, 2017

Which he rightfully deserved. So take a look at the ways Pmurt got roasted while looking at black people he probably thought were all still alive.