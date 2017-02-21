Here’s What Happened When That Man Went To The African-American History Museum

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 18

screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-1-34-34-pm

Trump’s Museum Visit

That Man figured today was his black day for the month and decided to visit the National Museum Of African-American History & Culture. This of course means he got a chance to pretend he likes black people. He even brought his black friend Ben Carson with him. As you can imagine, the visit led to slander and anger…

Which he rightfully deserved. So take a look at the ways Pmurt got roasted while looking at black people he probably thought were all still alive.

screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-3-27-24-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-3-23-35-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-1-51-20-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-1-50-23-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-1-44-19-pm

screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-1-43-43-pm

    Continue Slideshow

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-1-43-02-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-1-42-50-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-1-42-21-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-1-34-45-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-1-34-34-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-4-05-28-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-4-05-13-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-4-05-05-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-4-03-49-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-4-03-27-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-21-at-3-59-21-pm

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415161718
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    • http://www.naijarepublic.com/heres-what-happened-when-that-man-went-to-the-african-american-history-museum/ Here’s What Happened When That Man Went To The African-American History Museum - NaijaRepublic Site

      […] Original Article […]

    blog comments powered by Disqus