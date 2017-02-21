Mike Epps Arrested For All-Star Weekend Casino Brawl

Mike Epps Arrested In New Orleans

While Mike Epps was having a turned up All-Star Weekend with Chance The Rapper…

Whats the chances that I ran into a rapper named chance!!#allstarweekend @chancetherapper A post shared by Mike Epps (@eppsie) on Feb 18, 2017 at 10:28am PST

and Sommore….

Thanx Shreveport LA for the fun! Me and the queen of comedy @sommore styles! A post shared by Mike Epps (@eppsie) on Feb 18, 2017 at 9:55pm PST

he apparently got into a fight that landed him in the slammer. The comedian was arrested Saturday after a man alleged that Epps and one of his friends attacked him, unprovoked.

“We kind of met right there in the middle and I recognized him,” the man told The Advocate. “I said ‘Oh, Mike Epps!'” “The next thing I know, he started hitting me in the face, unprovoked,” the man said. “I had a handful of chips, so I just basically bent down to protect myself, and then my friends ran over and got in front of me, and then security got there.”

The victim alleges that he was left bruised and bloodied during the fight.

So far Mike hasn’t uttered a peep about his arrest and he missed an arraignment alongside his friend Thomas Cobb, 52, who was also arrested for the brawl.

He’s now free as a bird and signing autographs:

I love my fans!! A post shared by Mike Epps (@eppsie) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:50pm PST

This story seems a little shaky—why would Mike Epps attack a fan just for saying “hi”???



It’s worth noting however that this the second time in recent years Epps has been accused of violence. Comedienne Simone Shepherd alleged that he punched her in the face on a red carpet.

What do YOU think about the Mike Epps arrest story???