Ceaser Confirms Whether Or Not He Got A Side Chick Pregnant—But What Does Dutchess Think?

Rumor control…

Ceaser Of “Black Ink” Responds To Side Chick Baby Rumors

Remember when Dutchess of Black Ink told our podcast that rumors that Ceaser got a side chick pregnant ultimately ended their relationship?

“The last straw in the relationship was about the [baby] rumor,” said Dutchess. “For a while, VH1 was telling me and him they got some girl who been saying some s***. When we first heard about the s***, me and Cease we laughed about it. If y’all see how many DMs and emails I get from b*** swearing that they was pregnant by him, this is talking about season 1. Since then I’ve been getting s*** like that. […] So when they brought her on set, first off it was a very bad day for them to bring her around. People that didn’t have nothing to do with the situation was present that day, that’s not real life. Off of how he reacted to it, is what pushed me away.”

31:11

Well although a woman did appear on Black Ink claiming that Ceaser impregnated her sister and paid for an abortion, Cease says it’s ALL a lie.



The tattoo shop owner recently chatted with VLAD TV to set the record straight and listed off reasons why the baby rumor couldn’t possibly be true.

According to him there’s no proof that he had a relationship with the woman.

“Where is the proof” said Cease. “Ain’t no text messages of us texting back and forth. There ain’t no pictures of us… Of course, if I got her pregnant, we would have to have some type of relationship. We had to be in some type of—something.”

Furthemore VH1 would have paid TOP DOLLAR to document his outside baby drama so the side chick having an abortion makes no sense.

“[You have] an abortion from a motherf**** that has been on TV for four seasons and in a relationship for the whole time. You know how much money VH1 would’ve paid for that damn kid?” said Cease.

“And you’re trying to tell me you just flushed it down the toilet? You flushed six figures down the toilet. You’re broke in Philly and you just flushed money down the toilet.”

Hmmmmm…who do YOU believe??? Where there’s smoke there’s fire, Cease…

Hit the flip for Dutchess’ reaction to Ceaser and the Black Ink Crew cast’s antics.