Halima Aden And Iman Talk About “Privilege Of Wearing A Hijab” And Being Muslim Women In America

Last week we told you that Halima Aden has been having quite a bit of success since stepping off the runway of the Miss Minnesota pageant that catapulted her into the spotlight. She made her runway debut in Yeezy Season 5 on Wednesday, and Aden just snagged one of the coveted covers of CR Fashion Book Issue 10. She rocks it, wearing Louis Vuitton, a mean set of braces, and of course, her hijab.

Milo Yiannopoulos Loses Book Deal For Endorsing Pedophiliac Relationships, Roxane Gay Says Her Protest Still Stands

A couple of weeks ago, we wrote about the very courageous stand author Roxane Gay took in refusing to let Simon and Schuster publish her book. Her decision was a direct result of the publishing house’s decision to offer Milo Yiannopoulos a book deal.

That book deal has since been rescinded. According to the Washington Post, Simon and Schuster announced their decision with little explanation.

“After careful consideration, Simon & Schuster and its Threshold Editions imprint have cancelled publication of ‘Dangerous’ by Milo Yiannopoulos.”

As for her protest against the company, Roxane Gay says it still stands.

Future Dropping Another New Album This Friday?

Future just dropped a new self-titled album last Friday (Feb. 17) that’s receiving plenty of praise, social media love and will be a chart topper this week. Now word is that Future Hendrix is dropping another new album this Friday, Feb. 24.

Reports Hits Daily Double:

On the heels of his big self-titled release—headed for chart dominance this week—A1/Freebandz/Epic’s Future will be dropping another album on Friday, as artist and label vie for back-to-back #1s. Word has it the second set is more Rhythmic-leaning and radio-friendly.

The first of Future’s two new sets is on track to bow with 145-155k on our SPS chart, with 125-150 million streams. His DS2 bowed at #1 in 2015 with 153k SPS; he and Drake released a joint mixtape a few months later, and it too had a #1 debut, with 379k SPS.

Future hinted at releasing music at the rate his fans demanded it in his Beats 1 interview with Zane Lowe.

