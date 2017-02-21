Bye Beyotch: Milo Yiannopoulos Resigns From Breitbart News Over Pedophilia Comments

Bye (racist) beyotch!!!

Milo Yiannopoulos Resigns

An azzhole alt-right defender and editor at Breitbart News is leaving his position. If you’ve been on social media within the last few days then you’re surely familiar with the name Milo Yiannopoulos. Well, Yiannopoulos announced today, February 21, that he’s leaving after some shameful pedophilia comments he made surfaced costing him a book deal and a speaking gig at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

A statement on his resignation reads:

“Breitbart News has stood by me when others caved. They have allowed me to carry conservative and libertarian ideas to communities that would otherwise never have heard them. They have been a significant factor in my success. I’m grateful for that freedom and for the friendships I forged there.” “I would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues’ important reporting, so today I am resigning from Breitbart, effective immediately. This decision is mine alone.”

The statement comes after a 2016 video surfaced of him giving a radio interview where he joked about being molested as a teen by a Catholic priest who developed his oral sex skills. He then went on to shamelessly defend pedophilia.

“No, no, no. You’re misunderstanding what pedophilia means,” said Yiannopoulos. “Pedophilia is not a sexual attraction to somebody 13 years old who is sexually mature. Pedophilia is attraction to children who have not reached puberty. The notion of consent is arbitrary and oppressive.”

This guy is absolutely charming, see what kind of people work with “President” Bannon???

Yiannopoulos’ inflammatory writing has offended black people, women, homosexuals and Muslims—but THIS was all apparently too far.

Mind you this is the same man who kept fueling that disgusting Leslie Jones “Ghostbusters” Twitter trolling.

What do YOU think about Milo Yiannopoulos resigning???