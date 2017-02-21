Wait, What?! Baby-Stabbing Abortion Doc Serving Life Sentence Who Delivered Will Smith Begs Actor’s Help

Doctor Who Delivered Will Smith Pleads For Help Getting Out Of Prison

We get it. There is a lot going on here, but we’ll try to explain what exactly is happening as succinctly as possible.

On September 25, 1968, Will Smith was born and the doctor who delivered him is named Dr. Kermit Gosnell. Dr. Gosnell would go on to become the man anti-abortion advocates would call “America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer”.

The bad doctor was sentenced to life in prison after he was found guilty of stabbing living babies with scissors and fed their remains to crabs off the Jersey Shore. This according to DailyMail.

That brings us to today, where it has been revealed that Gosnell has reached out to Will Smith in hopes that that the baby boy he helped birth will assist in getting him out of prison.

He even wrote a letter:

Will Smith November 14, 2016 Dear Will: I’ve finally decided that it’s time to reach out to you. Actually, two letters were rejected when my son was a struggling actor in NYC. He graduated from Temple U. with a degree in Dramatic Arts. Presently, the writing of screen-plays is his creative focus as his priority has become the needs of his son. Like father, like son, may be the pattern. At any rate, David never approved of my drafts to request assistance in your mutual profession. I’m fond of asserting that there could never be a Men in Black if I had dropped you on your head.

Yeah…helluva way to ask for help.

Anyway, doctor baby killer heard that Will might consider a career in politics and leaned on the idea that Will’s grandmother was particularly fond of him as reasons The Fresh Prince should lend a helping hand.

My contention is that a politician, relevant for people of color, need be fluent with issues which include: mental health capitation, the public and pharmacology industry’s over-emphasis on “magic bullets”, intuitive judgements, unconscious attitudes, implicit bias, cognitive bias, acceptable deception and planned deceit. Personally, I have confidence in eventual vindication as so many gross errors occurred in my proceedings. Most importantly, I continue to be interested in Patricia’s welfare. And if she’s not already developed a “raison d’etre”, my vision is of a position as Executive Director of my non-profit Defense and Educational Fund.

Philly Translation:

“Whatup, young bull? The judge was drawling. I ain’t een do nothin’, nahmean? You know how they do though. Listen, any chance you can help me get out this jawn? I seen you wanna be a politician and this could be a real good look. If your sister can help I can get her a real good job.”

Ol’ head crazy. SMH.

Image via FameFlynet