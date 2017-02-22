Burger King Bought out Popeye’s Has Everyone Freaking The Hell Out
- By Bossip Staff
Protest Popeye’s At All Cost
Popeye’s is more than a fast food fried chicken chain. It’s a way of life. It’s an American establishment. And WE love it. So just like everything else we love, THEY are going to try to ruin it. How? Well it has been reported that Burger King bought Popeye’s for $1.8 billion. Damn.
Of course this has everyone worried that there will be menu changes and that there will be some seasoning deficiencies going forward. Well the world has come together with one message: don’t touch our cot damn chicken. Take a look at the freak out.