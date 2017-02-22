Burger King Bought out Popeye’s Has Everyone Freaking The Hell Out

Protest Popeye’s At All Cost

Popeye’s is more than a fast food fried chicken chain. It’s a way of life. It’s an American establishment. And WE love it. So just like everything else we love, THEY are going to try to ruin it. How? Well it has been reported that Burger King bought Popeye’s for $1.8 billion. Damn.

We hope that Burger King and Tim Horton's understand that the people *will know* if there is a single modification to that Popeyes recipe. pic.twitter.com/TBmsMyc7Eq — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) February 21, 2017

Of course this has everyone worried that there will be menu changes and that there will be some seasoning deficiencies going forward. Well the world has come together with one message: don’t touch our cot damn chicken. Take a look at the freak out.