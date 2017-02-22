Ed Hartwell FINALLY Admits He’s Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Baby Daddy…But Still Isn’t Planning On Cutting Any Checks For His Kid

Ed Hartwell Admits Paternity Of Keshia Knight Pulliam’s Daughter

Ed Hartwell has finally faced facts and admitted that he IS the father of estranged, soon-to-be-ex-wife Keshia Knight Pulliam’s daughter, Ella Grace.

The ex-baller filed a new set of documents in the ongoing messy divorce battle between him and Keshia, copping to being Ella’s pappy once and for all after dodging the paternity test for months on end. BUT…he STILL doesn’t see a need to start doing anything too hasty — like providing any sort of support for this child he supposedly hasn’t bothered to acknowledge since her birth back in January.

According to TMZ, Ed tells the court that he doesn’t see the need for tossing any cash Keshia’s way just yet. He’d rather wait until a court makes an absolute determination on how much he should pay.

Ed says Keshia has more than enough money to get by and dismisses her claims that she’s in need of “emergency financial support” for herself and their one-month-old child. Furthermore, he thinks her requests for cash aren’t taking into account all the expenses he has to face to set up a nursery for their daughter at his home.

Um…he was JUST hollering that Ella wasn’t even his kid three weeks ago…now furnishing a new nursery is a major concern? Interesting…