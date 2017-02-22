Forgetful Pablo: Blonde-Haired Kanye Denies Ever Talking Isht About Drake’s Radio Play [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Kanye West seems to have a hard time remembering one of those little rants he went on late last year where he mentioned that songs like DJ Khaled and Drake’s “For Free” are “set up for radio success” …conveniently just after Drake made it clear he ain’t exactly effing with Kanye anymore and is thinking of putting that joint album of theirs on a permanent hold…
YouTube/x17 Online