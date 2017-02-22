Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston And The Internet Crumbled
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 17
❯
❮
Did Migos Jump Sean Kingston
Rumors are swirling around the internet, as they often do, that there was some sort of altercation between Migos and Sean Kingston in Vegas. We don’t know all the facts or even, like, half of them. But does that matter? Not when the internet is full of people ready to meme and joke about the damn fight from beginning to end.
There is no chill in the situation and the jokes were flying.
Damn. Y’all are cold as hell. Take a look.