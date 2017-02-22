Migos Allegedly Jumped Sean Kingston And The Internet Crumbled

Did Migos Jump Sean Kingston

Rumors are swirling around the internet, as they often do, that there was some sort of altercation between Migos and Sean Kingston in Vegas. We don’t know all the facts or even, like, half of them. But does that matter? Not when the internet is full of people ready to meme and joke about the damn fight from beginning to end.

Sean Kingston jumped by the Migos in Vegas? There's no sign of bad blood in this video. This was a few hours ago. 👀 (via. swaggcreator IG) pic.twitter.com/72Swi4iLu7 — Hardys® (@HardysMedia) February 22, 2017

There is no chill in the situation and the jokes were flying.

Thugga warned Sean Kingston to not mess with Migos… Migos threw hands. pic.twitter.com/4QSDwfXI4Y — Reeseology (@Reeseaveli) February 22, 2017

Damn. Y’all are cold as hell. Take a look.