Will You Be Watching?? Highly Anticipated Horror/Comedy “Get Out” Gets Rare ‘100% Fresh’ Rating On Rotten Tomatoes

‘Get Out’ Gets Perfect Score With Movie Critics

We’ve already been saying for months that we were hype to see what ‘Key & Peele’s’ Jordan Peele had up his sleeve with this film ‘Get Out.’

With a trailer like nothing we’ve ever seen before and a theme we haven’t really seen examined in a horror flick, the film got rave reviews at Sundance and is anticipated to be a hot ticket this weekend. To top it all off, the movie just received a 100% Fresh rating from movie critic site Rotten Tomatoes.

Granted, that’s only based on 28 reviews so far and is bound to change as more and more critics take a look at Jordan Peele’s vision…but it’s a RARE occasion that 28 movie guys agree across the board that any movie is 10s across the board like this.

In case you don’t recall what all the fuss is supposed to be about, take another peek at the trailer:

Will you be catching this one over the weekend?