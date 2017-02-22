POCInLove Is A Glorious Way To Show The Many Diverse, Beautiful Faces Of Relationships

POC In Love Is Beautiful

We are living in a world that is becoming more and more anti-POC by the day. Just look at who is president. That’s why it’s important to keep POC love alive and well. These people are doing just that by highlighting their love with #POCInLove, a look at people of color from different ethnicities showing off their love for one another.

The whole timeline was flooded with love and love messages for people of color and it’s the uplifting message we all need right now. Salute these couples and their love.