Rush Limbaugh Says Barack Obama “Got Everything He Wanted” Since He’s A Negro And All

Rush Limbaugh Says Obama Got His Way Because He’s Black

Rush Limbaugh is magically still alive, kicking, and spewing nonsense.

The puffy pundit is now claiming that Barack Obama had a smooth ride through the White House his first year in office, because everyone was just dying to keep the Black man happy.

“You have the first African-American president. You have everybody falling all over themselves to acknowledge that, to reward that. Obama was going to get everything he wanted in the first year, because if anybody opposed it, they were going to be accused of being a racist or a bigot or who knows what.”

Oh? Rush is getting up in age and all, so we’re assuming he forgot about the near-constant opposition Obama faced from the GOP with just about every plan or proposal he put forth. Oh, and there was also that whole thing about trying to force the man to prove that he was ACTUALLY born in the United States of America with his birth certificate…which one Orange Embarrassment rode all the way to the White House with.