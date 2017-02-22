MAMA! Sean Kingston Catches The Wrath Of North Atlanta When Migos Allegedly Whoop His Azz

Migos And Sean Kingston Get Into Blowout Brawl Inside Vegas Convention Center

What happens in Vegas, stays on the internet.

When word got around that Migos and washed up patois pop star Sean Kingston had gotten into a rumble, the jokes were on and poppin’, but according to TMZ, sh!t got real.

It all went down at the Sands Expo and Convention Center where Quavo, Takeoff and Offset came were confronted by Sean Kingston over some foolishness involving Soulja Boy (why is he even relevant in 2017???). When it was all said and done, reports are that Migos gave Sean the BUSINESS, beating him badly and stomping on his head.

One of Sean’s homie pulled a pistol and put one in the air. No one was hit, but the shooter was detained and arrest by local authorities.

Both Sean and the Migos fled the scene, but Sean was pulled over shortly after the incident and was said to have been “semi-cooperative”.

Cops want to speak to Migos, but they aren’t currently wanted by the man.

Apparently Sean Kingston was warned to fall back, but he didn’t listen. Flip the page to see the message.

Image via Instagram