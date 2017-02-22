#RHOA ‘Peach Eating’ Porsha Finally Comes Clean About The Night She Slobbed Down Kandi
Porsha Williams Reveals What Happened Between Her And Kandi Burruss
On the next episode of RHOA, fans will see Porsha finally come clean about the night she drunkenly kissed Kandi.
As previously reported Twitter was in a frenzy as fans watched the former friends face off over “closet lesbian”, sex dungeon and side chick rumors.
Things reached a fever pitch however when Kandi alleged that Porsha not only tongue kissed her during a drunken club night, but offered to “eat her p***y till she came.”
Kandi: “You talking bout I had a seven-year relationship with some woman…”
Porsha: “That’s one of the facts.”
Kandi: “That’s not a fact, what is a fact is that you told me ou wanted to eat my motherf*** p***y!”
Porsha: “Did I eat your rotten p***y?!”
In an RHOA preview, Porsha’s now coming clean about the night in question and admitting that she had “beer goggles on 1,000.”
“I don’t remember, I was drunk, having a good time,” said Porsha. “I was like beer goggles on 1,000 with Kandi that time in the club, and Kandi was sober. Blame it on the Henny!”
Porsha’s “bestie” Shamea was also on hand to witness the drunken club kiss but she opted to stay quiet about the allegations.
What do YOU think about Porsha’s explanation???
Porsha’s still denying that she offered Kandi oral sex. She recently told a fan that Kandi must’ve had a “vivid dream.”
Kenya Moore is of course team Kandi in this whole thing, and she took to her Bravo blog to air Porsha out. According to Kenya it’s a shame that Porsha’s lying about her “fraeakho” behavior.
“If you are a freak, that’s your business.”
Kenya Moore: I don’t understand why someone continuously lies and then says they don’t remember, but 10 minutes later or the next day or the next week they suddenly do. It’s evident the catalyst for the argument was based on revenge because Kandi mentioned Bloc.
No one cares that Porsha slept with him…she was single. The viewers have all heard, read, and personally seen Porsha brag about the fact that she is a freak, a Princess of THOTlandia, and has admitted on camera to all kinds of “freakho” behavior including being peed on.
If you are a freak, that’s your business. Overall, it was embarrassing to watch the vulgar, ratchet, and classless exchange. I’m most disappointed by all the lies.
NeNe thinks the Kandi VS Porsha freakho showdown is “thirsty.”
The ladies will also go search for the sex dungeon Kandi allegedly has in the next episode.
