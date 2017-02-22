RHOA ‘Peach Eating’ Porsha Finally Comes Clean About The Night She Slobbed Down Kandi

RHOA rumor control…

Porsha Williams Reveals What Happened Between Her And Kandi Burruss

On the next episode of RHOA, fans will see Porsha finally come clean about the night she drunkenly kissed Kandi.

As previously reported Twitter was in a frenzy as fans watched the former friends face off over “closet lesbian”, sex dungeon and side chick rumors.

Things reached a fever pitch however when Kandi alleged that Porsha not only tongue kissed her during a drunken club night, but offered to “eat her p***y till she came.”

Kandi: “You talking bout I had a seven-year relationship with some woman…” Porsha: “That’s one of the facts.” Kandi: “That’s not a fact, what is a fact is that you told me ou wanted to eat my motherf*** p***y!” Porsha: “Did I eat your rotten p***y?!”

In an RHOA preview, Porsha’s now coming clean about the night in question and admitting that she had “beer goggles on 1,000.”

“I don’t remember, I was drunk, having a good time,” said Porsha. “I was like beer goggles on 1,000 with Kandi that time in the club, and Kandi was sober. Blame it on the Henny!”

Porsha’s “bestie” Shamea was also on hand to witness the drunken club kiss but she opted to stay quiet about the allegations.

Things get even messier when Kandi tells the others what went down between her and Porsha! 👀 #SneakPeek #RHOA A post shared by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@therealhousewivesofatlanta) on Feb 19, 2017 at 8:46pm PST

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Instagram