Black Magic: Vivica Fox Covers SHEEN Magazine

Vivica Fox Covers SHEEN Magazine

Vivica Fox is covering the latest issue of a publication that’s honoring her two decades in Hollywood. The “Black Magic” male revue creator is on the cover of SHEEN Magazine for their March/April issue focused on black excellence.

Inside, Auntie Viv details being an actress, producer, and director, and reveals the magic to her success. She also speaks on her exciting directorial debut, her inspirations, and reveals what it’s like to be one of the most sought after business women in entertainment.

“I just did my directorial debut. I directed a video for a new client that I’m working with name Thomas Hobbs called “We On,” said Vivica.

“But in the future, I’d love to direct bigger projects, either television or movies. My two dream roles I’d love to do is direct the real Whitney Houston story, and I also want to work with Quentin Tarantino again and do what he did for Pam Grier with the movie Jackie Brown.”

Other stars featured in SHEEN’s latest issue include James Bronner (Senior Vice President of Trade Show Operations, Director of Technology & Co-Owner of Bronner Brothers Enterprises), Bernard Bronner, (President and CEO of Bronner Bros. Enterprises), as well as Catherine Brewton, (VP of Writer/Publisher Relations at BMI and Founder/Co-chair of Hope For Harvest Foundation,) Zane, (New York Times Best Selling Author) and style expert and Beauty Innovators Tea honoree, Marlo Hampton.

Vivica Fox’s issue will also highlight SHEEN’s upcoming Legendary Weekend Experience April 28-30 in Atlanta.

D’andre Michael