Hate Crimes: 2 Croatian Men Arrested After Yelling Racial Slurs At Jamie Foxx In Restaurant

#Terrellboy #croatia #backonmyfunnyshit #thankful #blackman #shining A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Feb 20, 2017 at 10:57pm PST

Jamie Foxx Posts Then Deletes Racist Experience In Dubrovnik Croatia

Jamie Foxx had an unpleasant experience in Croatia earlier this week while in Dubrovnik filming ‘Robin Hood: Origins’. Foxx plays Little John in the film, but it was during a break at an upscale restaurant that the actor was on the receiving end of a verbal assault by two men.

Foxx posted a video to his Instagram after the incident saying, “They drunk up in here… They was banging on us. They came to the table banging on us.” In the comments Foxx posted that the men had called him “crncuga,” which is the Croatian equivalent of the n-word.

Police have since filed disorderly conduct charges against two men aged 44 and 50 in connection with the incident, according to the UK Sun.

The police statement said they made the arrests after receiving reports Sunday of “particularly arrogan and rude” insults made against guests including “one of the guests on racial grounds.”

Welp… Racism is everywhere folks. Fortunately Foxx isn’t letting it ruin his stay. He deleted his Instagram video about the incident and the following day posted about the beauty of Croatia.